Drivers are urged to start planning ahead for an upcoming surface and bridge improvement project on Interstate 44 in west Tulsa, the state transportation agency said.
The nearly $4 million project is scheduled to begin Monday evening, and will have significant impacts to traffic through early 2020, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
The project will repair deck joints across the I-44 Arkansas River bridge.
"Both east and westbound I-44 will be narrowed at the bridge throughout the project and major delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times," ODOT said in a news release.
"Consider alternate routes or adjusting travel times to avoid delays."
Work also includes resurfacing two miles of I-44 from the Arkansas River bridge to near the Interstate 244 junction (western split). This is expected to take place over several weekends and lanes will be narrowed during those times.
Specific lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled. The overall project is expected to be complete in early 2020, weather permitting.
Drivers can sign up for daily traffic advisories at odot.org by clicking on the “Sign Up For News & Alerts” link on the main page of this website and selecting the Tulsa Metro option.