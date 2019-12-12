At least two area cemeteries will host Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremonies Saturday to honor veterans.
Floral Haven, 6500 S. 129th East Ave. in Broken Arrow, hosts a ceremony annually. Memorial Park, 5111 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa, is an official Wreaths Across America location for the first time this year.
The events will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at each site and will include speakers, followed by volunteers laying hundreds of wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Guest speakers at Floral Haven will be Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond and Mike Stopp, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will join other speakers at Memorial Park.
Annually, more than 1,000 locations nationwide participate in Wreaths Across America. The project’s mission is to honor the sacrifices of men and women who served, while teaching younger generations about the value and cost of freedom.
Wreaths Across America began more than 20 years ago when the Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, started donating and placing wreaths on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.