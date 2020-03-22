The city will begin widening Yale Avenue in south Tulsa in early April.
The work comprises two projects — a half-mile stretch from 101st Street to the Creek Turnpike, and a mile stretch from 81st to 91st Streets.
The city will tackle the half-mile stretch first, widening the two-lane road to five lanes, including a turn lane, and adding sidewalks on either side. The intersection at 101st and Yale Avenue also will be widened to accommodate the additional vehicle traffic.
That work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2021.
Work on the other project — a stretch of hilly, windy two-lane road from 81st Street to 91st Street — is not scheduled to begin until early 2021, with completion expected in the summer of 2022.
The city has long planned to complete the widening of Yale Avenue, as it has many of its arterial streets, to accommodate increased traffic. But the unusual mix of hills and curves between 81st Street and 91st left some neighborhood residents concerned there would not be adequate room for landscaping and wide sidewalks.
A compromise plan agreed to by city officials and neighborhood residents in 2018 calls for implementing the city’s original plan for six lanes, but making them more narrow. The project also will include protected turn lanes with raised medians.
City Councilor Phil Lakin worked with city officials to work out a compromise with neighborhood residents. On Thursday, he said he was happy to see the projects get under way.
“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to finally increase capacity to meet the volume of traffic we have through this corridor and am particularly pleased with the addition of sidewalks both on the east and west side of Yale,” Lakin said. “People can bike and walk to all parts of Tulsa through this increased connectivity.”
The idea to expand the two-lane piece of Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st Streets goes back to 1996, when the city allocated funds for design work. But the project never advanced as other city work took priority.
The projects in their entirety are expected to cost $42 million to $44 million, up from a previous estimate of $36 million. They are being paid for with Improve Our Tulsa sales tax collections and funds from city’s water and storm water funds.
