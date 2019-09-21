Tulsa police arrested a 17-year-old teen on allegations he and another person broke into an apartment in east Tulsa and robbed the residents.
Officers were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Friday to the Addison Apartments, located in the 10100 block of East Admiral Boulevard, where two people forced their way into an apartment after knocking, Tulsa Police Cpl. Joel Ward said in a news release.
During a search for the assailants, officers arrested John Wesley Cook, 17, on two complaints of armed robbery, attempted theft of an automobile and firearms complaints, Ward said. Cook and an unidentified person allegedly tried to flee in one of the victims' vehicles, but were incapable of driving a manual transmission vehicle.
Cook and the other robber allegedly robbed the victims of a gun, money, car keys and other personal property. They allegedly forced one victim outside, where the duo failed to steal his car.
The victim told police he was forced to kneel on the ground before the suspects allegedly told him that they would not kill him that day, Ward said.
Officers scoured the area and located Cook nearby. Officers took him into custody near U.S. 169. The other robber has not been arrested.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.