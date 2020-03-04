Authorities recovered a Welling man’s body from Lake Tenkiller after the man drowned.
State troopers recovered Christopher Compton, 24, about 3 p.m. Tuesday from the Horseshoe Bend area of Lake Tenkiller, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Compton was seen walking along the shoreline Monday morning. He attempted to swim across the water. Troopers state in the report that he began to struggle before going under. He did not resurface.
Troopers recovered Compton’s body in about 7½ feet of water. A personal flotation device was not in use, according to the report. Troopers state in the report that the weather was cloudy and that air and water temperatures were in the 50s.