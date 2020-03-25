A 14-year-old Sand Springs boy died early Wednesday after being struck while walking down the center of a state highway.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driver traveling west on Oklahoma 51 near Bermuda Avenue in Sand Springs struck the pedestrian about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. 

The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said in a news release.

The unidentified boy was one of two boys who walked away from the Tulsa Boys' Home, 2727 S. 137th West Ave., about 4 a.m. Wednesday, TBH Executive Director Gregg Conway said in a statement.

The boy was struck by a vehicle only about a half mile east of the Boys' Home.

"The young boy had only been with us for 9 days," Conway said in the statement. "Our prayers go up for his family and all who knew him."

The cause of the collision was noted in the release as pedestrian action.

Tags

Recommended for you