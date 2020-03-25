A 14-year-old Sand Springs boy died early Wednesday after being struck while walking down the center of a state highway.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driver traveling west on Oklahoma 51 near Bermuda Avenue in Sand Springs struck the pedestrian about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said in a news release.
The unidentified boy was one of two boys who walked away from the Tulsa Boys' Home, 2727 S. 137th West Ave., about 4 a.m. Wednesday, TBH Executive Director Gregg Conway said in a statement.
The boy was struck by a vehicle only about a half mile east of the Boys' Home.
"The young boy had only been with us for 9 days," Conway said in the statement. "Our prayers go up for his family and all who knew him."
The cause of the collision was noted in the release as pedestrian action.