The cost of operating its 90-year-old building may soon send the country’s longest continuously operating American Legion post in search of a new home.
“It’s a good time to send up a flare, in military terms: We’re here and we could use some help to stay here,” said Bryan Davis, commander of American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa.
The veterans-service organization owns the building, 1120 E. Eighth St., and has occupied it since 1927.
To operate it costs between $6,000 and $8,000 a month, including utilities, insurance and taxes, Davis said.
Unfortunately, he added, the donations on which the post relies have been down.
“I’ve been commander for two years and I’ve always been fighting this,” Davis said. “We’re used to treading water. But I’d say that now, for the first time, we are in jeopardy of having to move, if donations don’t pick up.”
Davis believes donations have declined, in part, because there are now so many more veterans-related charities and organizations in the Tulsa area, each of them relying on donations.
"We'd love to have a corporate sponsor," he said.
The historic post marked its 100th birthday in June with a week of activities.
“No matter what happens, the post will never go away,” Davis said. “We just may not be able to stay here.”
Post 1 helps around 1,500 local veterans annually with food, housing and VA claims through its certified Veterans Affairs service officers.
If it comes to moving, it won’t be easy, Davis said.
“There are a lot of emotional attachments to this building,” he said.
For information on making a donation, call (918) 584-4274.