From where she was lying on the ground, pinned down by her brother, 9-year-old Joan Lapham couldn’t see anything.
But she knew from the sounds that bullets were hitting close by them.
“This plane came in very low,” she said. “Bob laid on top of me for a long time, because you didn’t know if there would be more coming over.”
Lapham, who’d been caught completely off guard when her brother tackled her near the garden path outside their home, still wasn’t able to completely grasp the danger.
After it had passed, though, the reality sank in quickly.
Seeing the path the German warplane’s strafing had made and where the rounds had hit their fence, Lapham knew: “My brother saved my life.”
For Lapham and the residents of her British hometown, the idea that war could find you in your own backyard was something they would have to get used to.
It all started on Sept. 1, 1939 — 80 years ago this Sunday — when Germany invaded Poland. With Britain and France then declaring war on Germany, World War II was officially underway.
Because the U.S. wouldn’t enter the conflict for another two-plus years, most Americans “don’t realize what the beginning of the war was like,” said Lapham, now 88.
The longtime Tulsan, a native of the southeast coastal town of Margate, Kent, remembers that beginning well, and how the idyllic life she and her family enjoyed changed almost overnight.
King George breaks the news
Born Joan Barton (first name pronounced Jo Ann), Lapham was the youngest of four siblings.
Their father, a master boot repairman, had his own shop in Margate, next door to a small hotel the family owned.
The day it started, Lapham recalls, her father called the family into the front room of their home.
There, over the radio, King George VI was breaking the news that the country was at war.
Lapham, 8 at the time, got fidgety during the broadcast.
“My dad just looked at me, and he said, ‘Do not do anything. Just listen,’” she said, imitating his stern, concerned voice.
Although she didn’t know it then, Lapham’s life was going to change quickly.
She found herself learning to use a gas mask and going through safety drills at school.
At home, the family began sleeping in the backyard, where her father, a decorated World War I veteran, and brother prepared a dugout shelter.
“Our skies were always full of planes,” she said, adding that it’s the image from early in the war that remains most clear to her now.
Not all of those planes were friendly.
With the fall of France in June 1940, a mere 20 miles of water separated Margate from the enemy.
German warplanes would fly low over the town, strafing at random.
“They would come through and just shoot up the place,” she said. “A lot of houses were shot up.”
On Lapham’s own street, one man was killed. Another was seriously wounded.
How close she came to joining the casualty list is still a marvel to her.
The day her brother saved her life, Lapham said, is her most vivid and terrifying memory of the war.
A neighbor had just given her some candy when she looked up to see Bob bolt out of the house.
“I thought,” she said, “that he was going to steal my candy. Bob was a clown. He was always doing things like that.”
When he knocked her to the ground, though, she knew this was something much more serious.
Bob, an air cadet in training, had been taught the difference between the sounds of planes. The first to recognize that a German fighter was incoming, his quick reaction saved his sister.
Eventually, when coastal defenses were better built up, it cut down on the flyovers, she said.
Margate residents also had to be alert for bombs.
“People know about the bombing of London. But we got it, too,” Lapham said.
She said German aircraft returning from raids on the capital would drop remaining bombs on coastal towns.
One night after Lapham had been there to see a movie, a new theater that had just been built in Margate was bombed.
Also destroyed was a new school that she would’ve attended later.
No one was killed in those blasts, but “it was really an uncertain time,” she said. “You never knew from one day to the next what was going to happen.”
Supporting the war effort
Lapham’s family contributed to the war effort in various ways.
The hotel was used to house British troops.
Her father, meanwhile, volunteered with an local auxiliary unit that would go and put out fires from downed planes.
When old enough, two of Lapham’s siblings entered service — Bob, with the Royal Air Force in India, and Gertrude, her sister, with Britain’s Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps.
That left Lapham and her sister, Kathleen, who was five years her senior.
About a year into the war, like many other children, they were evacuated to safer locales in the countryside.
Lapham said many evacuees were taken in by people who used them for free labor. But she and her sister lived with a kind couple in Great Wyrley, Staffordshire, who took good care of them.
After a year, Lapham’s father sent for her to come back home.
“I was the baby, and I think he didn’t want to see me grow up on him,” she said.
Despite the danger all about in Margate, Lapham never lost her little-girl curiosity.
Like when downed German airmen were captured and paraded through the middle of town.
Unable to resist a glimpse, Lapham and her best friend from next door, Dorcas, “would jump on our bikes or run to go see them,” she said.
Also exciting was the occasional mine washing up on the beach.
The girls would get as close as they dared, and “watch them take it apart,” she said.
Once, when an American pilot had to crash land, they were even first on the scene.
“He asked us if we had any sisters,” Lapham laughed.
In the days leading up to D-Day, June 6, 1944, which kicked off the Allied invasion of France, Lapham knew something was up.
Almost overnight the town was teeming with servicemen.
“You bumped into soldiers everywhere,” she said.
When invasion day arrived, an awesome sight accompanied it, she said: Allied aircraft as far as the eye could see, headed for France.
“They were wingtip to wingtip,” she said.
‘Quite a different childhood’
Lapham grew up to marry an American airman from a nearby base. Soon after, she would leave England for the U.S.
She hasn’t been back to Margate in years. But her son traveled there last year, and Lapham was pleased to learn what he found.
Her family’s old home, at 31 Sussex Ave., is still there.
Lapham wouldn’t take anything, she said, for her memories of growing up in Margate.
The war only affirmed what made it special, she said.
“We were a close community. I feel like the English as a whole were very caring.”
After moving to the U.S., Lapham ended up in Oklahoma City, where her husband was transferred.
Lapham has lived in Oklahoma ever since. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and retired just last year.
Over the years, Lapham stayed in touch with her family in England.
When her sister, Kathleen, died last year, it left Lapham the last survivor among the siblings.
Lapham said she and Kathleen had enjoyed the last few years of being able to Skype each other.
Growing up during wartime had bonded the sisters together.
“It taught us a lot to be brought up in that situation — one where you are not able to change or do anything about it,” Lapham said.
“I had quite a different childhood,” she added.
The bombs, the bullets, the constant threat from the skies — “you never forget any of that.”