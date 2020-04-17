...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 33 TO 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES,
WAGONER, CHEROKEE AND SEQUOYAH COUNTIES. IN ARKANSAS, CRAWFORD
AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT
UNPROTECTED FROM THE COLD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
COVER OUTDOOR PLANTS OR BRING THEM INDOORS.
&&
YMCA worker Lauren Shook hands out a soccer ball to Amy Frazier at Eugene Fields Elementary for the after school program in Tulsa, OK, April 17, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The YMCA of Greater Tulsa wasn’t about to break tradition, even for a pandemic.
For more than 25 years, the annual Healthy Kids Day has been an opportunity for the YMCA to teach healthy habits, encourage active play and inspire a love for physical activity.
To celebrate this year’s Healthy Kids Day, which is Saturday, the YMCA of Greater Tulsa is handing out 1,500 soccer balls to participants of its year-round and summer camps. The balls are being picked up at the kids’ schools or hand-delivered by their favorite staff members.
“Although our buildings are temporarily closed, the Y is staying very busy helping Tulsans,” said Kyle Wilkes, vice president of mission advancement for the YMCA of Greater Tulsa. “It is beautiful to see volunteers, partners and staff work together to put others first, to say we are here to serve.”
Wearing masks and gloves in adherence with CDC guidelines, YMCA staffers and volunteers spent Thursday and Friday handing out sanitized soccer balls to kids and their families at Sequoyah and Eugene Field elementary schools. Each ball is accompanied by an activity book provided by FC Tulsa, and kids also have access to soccer lessons at YMCATulsa.org/YConnect.
Because of COVID-19, YMCA of Greater Tulsa branches are closed and after-school camps are among the many programs affected. The YMCA is embracing creative ways to interact with kids while following social distancing protocols.
“The Y is very excited about the opportunity to serve our children and families differently during this unique time,” Wilkes said. “Since 1909, the YMCA of Greater Tulsa has pivoted to support community needs regardless of what the challenges may be.”
Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452