A Tulsa firefighter lost his own home to fire Friday morning after a lightning strike set it ablaze.
Tulsa Fire Capt. Greg Delozier, who was able to get out safely, had just arrived at his Rogers County home after getting off work in Tulsa.
“You don’t expect it to happen to you,” said Delozier, who’s been a firefighter for over 20 years and sees situations like it “every day.”
He was the only one in the house at the time.
A strong line of storms had pushed into northeast Oklahoma earlier in the morning, causing damage across the area.
“I was sitting in the recliner, kicking back, relaxing a little,” Delozier said. “It was raining pretty hard. And then I heard the lightning hit. I knew it was awfully close, but you never expect that it hit your house. I still had electricity.”
But a few minutes later, he noticed his lights flicker and decided “I might want to go check that out.”
That’s when he noticed smoke coming from the ceiling lights in his kitchen.
“I knew right then that my roof was on fire,” he said.
Officials said fire departments from Claremore and Verdigris assisted at Delozier’s home.
Tony Williams, Verdigris deputy fire chief, said, the fire “was involved enough that we weren’t able to make an interior attack.” The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Delozier, who was still in his work clothes, said after he saw the smoke he grabbed a couple of items and then ran out to his truck, where he called 911.
“It’s pretty tough,” he said, looking back at the burned-out structure.
“There’s a lot of memories in there.”