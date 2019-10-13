When she was 12 years old, Angela Martindale lived with her mother in a camper behind a bar in Claremore, where she would go inside and help clean up after closing time.
Her mother, a drug addict, left her there alone one night, promising to come right back. But she never showed up again.
“It wasn’t really all that surprising,” Martindale says now, nearly 30 years later. “My mother wasn’t what you would call a reliable person.”
The young Martindale stayed with her grandmother for a few years.
“But I was a troubled child. Rebellious,” Martindale says. “My grandmother got tired of it.”
One day, her grandmother told Martindale to pack her things.
“You need to figure out what to do,” she told the teenager. “Or you’ll be on the streets.”
Martindale doesn’t remember where she had heard about Youth Services of Tulsa or where she found a phone number. But she called, and her grandmother agreed to drop her off at the YST shelter with a few hastily packed clothes.
“I didn’t know it at the time,” Martindale says. “In fact, it was probably a long time before I looked back and realized it. But that was a turning point in my life.”
Youth Services offered Martindale not only a roof to shelter her, but a sense of stability and security. And, just as importantly, someone to talk to.
“It was the first time somebody told me, ‘This isn’t all your fault.’ My decisions may have contributed to the situation that I was in, but it wasn’t all my fault. And being told that, I felt like I had somebody on my side for a change.”
YST will celebrate its 50th anniversary Sunday with a homecoming event from 3 to 8 p.m. at Guthrie Green, where attractions will include music, a kids zone, food trucks and art.
Youth Services began as a small coffeehouse in 1969, a tumultuous time for American youths going through anti-war protests, rising drug use and the sexual revolution. Volunteers staffed the shop simply to offer teenagers the opportunity to sit down and talk to an adult.
“They just wanted to listen and understand what the young people were going through,” says David Grewe, whose mother served as one of the original volunteers at the coffeehouse and later became an early executive director of Youth Services.
Now Grewe is the executive director of the organization his mother helped create 50 years ago. And, of course, a lot has changed. It now employs about 100 people and offers a wide range of services to teens and young adults, including counseling, pregnancy prevention, emergency homeless shelters and long-term housing. In the past year alone, YST has delivered one kind of assistance or another to more than 20,000 young people across the city.
“But it’s still fundamentally about listening to teens and young adults,” Grewe says.
“You have to build a relationship of trust,” he says. “You have to have trust before you can deliver the kind of help they need to begin affecting change in their lives.”
It certainly affected change for Martindale. She earned a doctoral degree last year from Oklahoma City University and teaches nursing at the University of Tulsa, where she’s working on an autobiography called “From Homeless to PhD.”
“Sometimes, I can’t believe where I am now compared to where I was,” Martindale says. “Part of it was my own tenacity. Perseverance. Hard-headedness. You know, things that can get you in trouble when you’re younger but can help you as you get older.”
But without Youth Services, “I’d still be pretty messed up,” she says.
Of course, there’s more than one way to change a young person’s life.
Maci Montgomery left Waco, Texas, at age 15 and moved to Tulsa in 2015 with her loving parents and older brother. She didn’t need shelter or counseling, but Montgomery turned to Youth Services for a different kind of help.
“I started volunteering there,” says Montgomery, now a TU freshman, “because I wanted to meet people and get involved in the community.”
She received a grant from the National Charity League to write a cookbook with teen-friendly recipes and distribute copies to young people as they left Youth Services’ residential care.
“It definitely made me more aware of the problems that some people my age are facing,” shes says, “and it made me a more empathetic person.”
