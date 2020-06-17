RACE MASSACRE ARCHIVE (copy)

Clouds of smoke rise over the Greenwood District during the Tulsa Race Massacre. 

Courtesy/Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa

 Mike Simons

Inspired by recent protests in Tulsa and across the United States, the city’s Zarrow Families Foundation will create a multimillion-dollar fund “to be led exclusively by people of color,” officials announced Tuesday.

The Commemoration Fund, named in honor of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will receive five to seven years of support totaling at least $6 million while grant guidelines will be shaped by an advisory board “exclusively representative of people of color,” officials said.

“We’ve decided to commit the funds of the entire joint family foundation to this cause,” the foundation’s three trustees said in a joint statement, adding that “the important decision here is not to initiate grants for the cause, but to grant authority over those funds directly to Black, Indigenous People of Color.”

Advisory board members will include University of Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith and Tulsa author Hannibal Johnson.

“We have been distressed and moved by what is happening in Tulsa and across the country,” said Judy Kishner, one of three trustees for the Zarrow Families Foundation.

“We had to do something that made abundantly, certainly and unequivocally clear that we stand for the real change needed to stop this racial injustice.”

The new fund will begin taking proposals in late 2020 or early 2021 with the first grants coming in by May 2021, for the 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre, officials said.

“We really saw that it’s not enough to just grant funds,” said Gail Richards, a trustee. “We need to grant the authority to determine those grants. It’s the authority to direct that money as much as it is the money itself that is valued.”

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper described the new fund as “simply groundbreaking for the Tulsa community.”

“It’s important to me that philanthropic organizations can give where it matters the most,” Hall-Harper said. “This commitment represents tangible and sustainable giving that can be built upon for generations to come.”

Brothers who grew up in Tulsa and made a fortune from the Sooner Pipe & Supply company, Henry and Jack Zarrow became two of the city’s most prominent philanthropists. And their families carry on the tradition through three foundations, including the joint Zarrow Families Foundation.

The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation will continue to operate as before, officials said Tuesday.

Featured video

Gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

Michael Overall

918-581-8383

michael.overall

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:

@MichaelOverall2

Tags

Recommended for you