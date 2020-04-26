Amelia's helper

Executive chef Kevin Snell and 413 Farm owner Angela Faughtenberry take a break in the kitchen at Amelia’s Market & Brasserie. SCOTT CHERRY/Tulsa World

Editor's Note

During stressful times, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” would share this message: Look for the helpers. We’re finding them, and we’ll be sharing their stories in this regular feature.

When restaurants had to curtail inside dining and furlough employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, many eateries scrambled to develop a plan for takeout and curbside orders.

The new Amelia’s Market & Brasserie, 114 N. Boston Ave., a sister restaurant to Amelia’s Wood Fired Cuisine, started with a skeleton crew, to say the least.

“The first night, it was just me and Kevin in the kitchen,” owner Amelia Eesley said.

In stepped Angela Faughtenberry, owner of 413 Farm near Adair, who had developed a special relationship with Amelia’s and chef Kevin Snell, selling poultry, pork, eggs and other items since the wood-fire grill first opened.

“I came in and started doing whatever needed doing,” Faughtenberry said. “I washed dishes, mopped floors, helped prep food, you name it.”

Faughtenberry has seven children, and the farm is 45 miles from downtown Tulsa, so it took some dedication to lend a hand. She started the farm in 2016 after moving from Texas.

“Later that year, I met executive chef Kevin Snell,” she said. “I knocked on the door of Amelia’s while it was under construction, holding a pack of chicken and pork I had raised.

“I asked Kevin to try it. He was intrigued that a farmer had walked through the door. It was like going back to the 1800s. Farmers don’t do that these days. He asked about my story and asked for a farm tour.”

She told him she had worked on family land since she was 10 and was fulfilling a dream of operating her own farm.

“In just a few days, he arrived with his beautiful family,” Faughtenberry said.

“We’ve become not just business partners but great friends. He brings his culinary team out every year so they can know where their food for the restaurant comes from.

“They have been by my side through the best growing seasons and my hardest, like last year when historic flooding swept away an entire flock of livestock that I grew for their restaurant. They’ve rolled up their sleeves and helped me load in 400 bales of hay.

“Each week that I walk through the alley to Amelia’s Market & Brasserie and enter the back door to bring chicken and pork, I’m greeted by the hardest working five-star culinary team. They’re all smiles and always give me a helping hand.”

Amelia’s has been able to bring back some of the kitchen staff but remains grateful for Faughtenberry’s help.

“Angie and I gel really well together,” Snell said. “She has bonded with the whole team.”

