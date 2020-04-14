...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
Tori Ladd, head of public relations for The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenge, poses for a portrait at The Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ladd and her staff have been using video streaming to reach out to their patients. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges turned to Facebook Live to continue to provide opportunities for its members and reached out to a broader audience online than ever before.
As an organization with staff to care for, as well as a membership of chiefly high-risk individuals in relation to coronavirus, it had to make quick adjustments, said Tori Ladd, The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges communications director.
It closed its doors in March. Staff are working from home and reaching out to meet the individual needs of members through a membership page on Facebook and the public through its public Facebook page, she said.
Staff did Facebook Live videos from The Center last week. Now, they are doing Facebook Live from home.
“We post in the morning to let people know what equipment they might need, and we have a class through Facebook Live every day at 11 a.m.,” Ladd said.
Classes each day are a little bit different and hit on things from crafts to physical fitness. One class already has 2,200 views, which is more than The Center's page had for the past year, she said.
Crafts classes have included how to use Q-tips to make neat paintings and another was using miscellaneous things that can be found around the house, like pipe cleaners and rocks, to make a picture frame. A fitness session focused on using household items, like canned food, for an exercise class.
“Our main Facebook page is open to everyone in the community, and right now, everyone is needing community more than ever because you are stuck inside your home,” Ladd said. “We’re grateful for social media to be able to stay active in our community."
See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin