There have been dinosaur sightings in a Tulsa neighborhood.

That’s a good thing.

Bethany Martin is the owner of an inflatable T-Rex costume. Bored in this age of social distancing, she put on the costume a few days ago with the intent of bringing joy to others. She stood on the corner of 27th and Yale in her T-Rex suit and waved to people in passing cars.

Neighborhood kids spotted the T-Rex and alerted others to the dinosaur’s presence. Hmmmm.

“I was like, you know what, I should do this every day, go for a 10- or 20-minute walk and just give the kids something to look forward to,” Martin said.

“I’m a kindergarten teacher so I’m obviously not able to work right now, and I miss my students a lot. So it’s like, well, if I can’t be with my students, at least I can make some other students happy.”

Martin said she teaches at Unity Learning Academy. On Thursday, she put on the T-Rex costume and stood outside a neighborhood school, Hoover Elementary, as meals were being distributed to children.

Martin uses a neighborhood Facebook page to let people know when the T-Rex is going to be roaming about. She skipped one day because plumbers were at her home, but otherwise, she has been consistent in making her neighborhood a little bit Jurassic. It’s a safe way to put smiles on faces.

“I’m still keeping a safe distance,” she said. “But (the costume is) pretty airtight, and I don’t have to worry about germs getting into it, so it’s kind of nice.”

Gallery: U.S. tops world in COVID-19 cases. How are governments handling the pandemic?

FEATURED VIDEO

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Recommended for you