MUSKOGEE — As a pursuer of desperate outlaws, deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves was usually armed to the teeth.
“The first thing people ask is about his gun — and I always say, ‘Which one?’ ” Omar Reed said. “He carried two pistols, a .44 and a .45 cap-and-ball; a Winchester (rifle); a shotgun; and some kind of heavy gun, probably a .45-70 (rifle).”
But don’t let all the firepower fool you, he added. Reeves rarely had to resort to gunfire.
And that, to Reed, is the better story.
Reed, a historical reenactor who’s portrayed Reeves at schools and events for more than two decades, will be back again this year for the Bass Reeves Western History Conference, which kicks off Friday at the Three Rivers Museum in Muskogee.
This marks the 10th year the museum has hosted the two-day event, which focuses on the life and legacy of Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, with tours, film showings and historic reenactments.
This year includes a presentation by Art T. Burton, author of “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves.”
In bringing Reeves to life, Reed, whose full-time job is director of the Fort Gibson Historic Site, sees his role as “passing on history that has been obscure for years.”
That history began in pre-Civil War Arkansas, where Reeves was born into slavery.
Eventually escaping during the war, he later was hired as a marshal, serving the court of federal Judge Isaac Parker in Fort Smith.
Reeves, who while on the run had learned the languages of area Indian tribes, tracked down outlaws all across Indian Territory, as the eastern half of prestatehood Oklahoma was known.
Despite a few gun battles and other scrapes, he was never wounded.
By the time he was done, he’d brought more than 3,000 felons to justice.
The amazing part, Reed said, is how Reeves so rarely needed his guns.
“Most of his arrests were made quietly,” he said.
It didn’t hurt that Reeves was imposing physically.
“He was 6-foot-2, 180 — pretty sizable for back then,” Reed said. “And he had some mitts. His hands were so big they made a .45 look like a Derringer.”
With just a couple of associates to help, Reeves often took on multiple felons at a time, once bringing in 16, Reed said.
“He was a bad dude,” he said. “But he was very low key. He didn’t have to brag.”
After Oklahoma was made a state, the aging Reeves went on to serve as a Muskogee police officer. He died there of natural causes in 1910. He was 71.
Recent years have seen a rise of interest in Reeves. He’s been resurrected in books, on screen and even in a graphic novel.
The annual Reeves conference is well established now.
“We draw a nice mix,” said museum director Angie Rush, adding that attendees range from scholars and historians to those with a more casual interest or who just want to support the museum.
The museum is currently raising funds to place a Bass Reeves statue on its grounds.
Reed originally learned about Reeves as a student at Langston University, where he took a black history course. From there, he read all he could find about him.
Reed first donned the boots and badge 22 years ago at the national historic site in Fort Smith. Since then, he’s made hundreds of appearances as Reeves.
That’s included many school visits, where, he said, children get a kick out of his period clothes, especially his square-toed cavalry-style boots.
Along with his vintage outfits, Reed’s portrayals include a badge, a hat and a pair of iron handcuffs like those used in the era.
He has guns, too. But he prefers not to carry them.
When people inevitably ask, “Where’s your gun?” Reed is ready with his reply.
“I don’t need one,” he tells them.
Which is true to the spirit of Reeves and how he went about his business.
“He did his job in a very quiet way,” Reed said.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day