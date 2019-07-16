Congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Frank Lucas, whose districts include parts of the Tulsa metro area, reported modest second quarter campaign contribution totals in documents filed Monday evening.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, on the other hand, chalked up nearly $440,000 in contributions for the quarter and reported more than $1.5 million in cash, despite having no announced 2020 opponent. Cole even sent $10,000 to the Republican National Committee and $5,000 to the Oklahoma Republican Party.
Three Republican contenders for the 5th District seat held by Democrat Kendra Horn filed with the FEC, with two of them — Terry Neese and Stephanie Bice — reporting almost identical amounts (about $181,000), except that Neese also put $350,000 of her own money into the campaign.
The third candidate, David Green, has raised less than $3,000.
Mullin, whose 2nd district includes the Port of Catoosa and most of Rogers County, reported net second quarter revenue of $157,565 with almost $200,000 in cash.
Lucas, whose 3rd district takes in all of Osage County and almost all of Creek County, reported revenue of $112,326.52 and $404,565.79 in cash.
Most of the checks to Lucas and Mullin appeared to be the sort of political action committee contributions typical for incumbent members in non-election years.
Neither Lucas nor Mullin has an announced 2020 opponent.