A southern Oklahoma town began the road to recovery Thursday after a tornado rolled through the day before, killing two and critically injuring another.
Robert Chaney, emergency management director of Marshall County, of which Madill is the county seat, said he spent the morning surveying damage along the Wednesday tornado's path with a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Inside a thrashed clergy house with debris-punctured walls, Chaney said they found an open kitchen cupboard with aluminum foil serving trays sitting completely unmoved.
The tornado, estimated to be an EF2 based on preliminary information, touched down in a vacant pasture just west of city limits about 5 p.m., Chaney said. From there it quickly struck J&I Manufacturing, along Oklahoma 99C, leaving a gaping hole in the building.
Chad Weyant, a 46-year-old Madill resident, was driving in the area when the tornado overtook his Smart Car, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Weyant was ejected from the car an unknown distance, and the car was later found in a field. Weyant was pronounced dead at the scene.
From there, the tornado went almost straight east, Chaney said, cutting across the southern side of town and shredding the Catholic church and clergy house before moving back out into the county, where it struck another manufacturing facility, Oklahoma Steel & Wire Co., near U.S. 70.
The tornado then moved through a small trailer park, leaving nothing but twisted metal framing of two trailers and damaging others, Chaney said.
"Then it just lifted up and went away," Chaney said.
Another person was flown to a hospital in Texas with critical injuries, Chaney said, but as of Thursday morning, he or she was listed in stable but critical condition.
Emergency management officials had been monitoring the situation all day, and they relied on the county's mass notification system, which can send out phone calls, emails and texts, to advise residents in the rural county to seek shelter, Chaney said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt visited the town Thursday to meet with leaders and those affected, and Chaney said the outpouring of support has been appreciated.
"As soon as the report went across the radio, my phone started ringing from people from surrounding counties and other areas wanting to know what they could do to help," he said.
