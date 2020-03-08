A portion of Main Street in the Tulsa Arts District was closed Sunday after wind gusts reportedly brought building materials to the ground at a high-rise condo construction site.
Public safety personnel cordoned off the roadway and sidewalks near what will be the Davenport Urban Lofts, 405 N. Main St., after the reports about 1 p.m., affecting access to nearby businesses, such as Cain's Ballroom, Empire Slice House and Soundpony Lounge.
An owner on-site said the materials that fell were likely parts of railing from the roof that should have been secured, and personnel of the Oklahoma City-based general contractor, T. Scott Construction LLC, was headed to the scene Sunday afternoon to do just that.
A southern wind blew at about 20 mph Sunday with gusts reaching just under 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
It didn't appear that any shows at Cain's Ballroom were affected by the road closure, as the next concert is scheduled March 26, according to the venue's website.
Groundbreaking for the roughly $24 million condominium occurred in April, and the finished project will include 32 condos on floors four through nine and rooftop common space, as well as 64 enclosed parking spots and ground-floor retail/office spaces encompassing about 5,000 square feet.