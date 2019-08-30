Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man with murder who was accused of killing his wife.
Oscar Mariscal-Lira, 35, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, according to court records. Authorities allege Mariscal-Lira severely beat his wife Veronica Cervantes-Mejia, 27, in late August.
On Aug. 26, police were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the 16000 block of East First Street. From there, emergency responders transported Cervantes-Mejia to a hospital, where she died about an hour later.
Her husband, Mariscal-Lira, 35, was arrested that afternoon on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Mariscal-Lira is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is Sept. 3, according to online records.