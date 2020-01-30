A Tulsa 20-year-old accused of robbing a QuikTrip at gunpoint and later following a woman from River Spirit Casino in an attempt to rob her is Tulsa Crime Stoppers’ “Weekly Most Wanted.”
Jesse Battiest is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the late October crimes.
His alleged accomplice in the attempted robbery, Jaden Kollie, also faces an attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon charge. Kollie, also 20, was taken into custody Wednesday, jail records show.
Battiest is accused of robbing at gunpoint the QuikTrip at 51st Street and Lewis Avenue while wearing a mask Oct. 27, and detectives matched the car used in that robbery to the car used in the attempted robbery two days later, on Oct. 29.
The female victim in the attempted robbery told police Battiest and Kollie followed her while she was inside River Spirit Casino and later when she left, eventually blocking her vehicle with theirs at East 31st Place and South 140th East Avenue.
Battiest came up to her car in a mask carrying a gun, and the victim told police she was able to drive away, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Detectives later found Facebook messages exchanged between Battiest and Kollie talking about robbing the victim by hitting her car after she won thousands of dollars at the casino, the affidavit states.
Kollie was released from the Tulsa County jail Thursday on $50,000 bond, but Battiest remains outstanding. Battiest is described as a 5-foot-10, 185-pound Native American man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on a $50,000 bond.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.