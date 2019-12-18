A Wagoner County man faces several charges after deputies say he kidnapped his ex-wife at gunpoint and held her hostage for three days, severely beating her and her dog.
Joseph Eugene Meyer, 36, was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening to perform an act of violence, cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to online court records.
Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies were first alerted to the case Dec. 10, when a Muskogee police detective contacted them and said a woman had been hospitalized with severe injuries, and she claimed to have been kidnapped from Muskogee, held hostage and beaten at a residence in Wagoner County, then moved to a Muskogee motel, from where she escaped. The victim was hospitalized in ICU with severe injuries, including a brain bleed, broken ribs, a broken hand, internal injuries and puncture wounds all over her body, according to an affidavit.
Deputies searched the Wagoner County residence in question and found what they could only describe as a "house of horrors" with messes of blood and hair, a loaded handgun and the woman's dog, which appeared to be close to death, wrapped in a steel cable in the backyard, a news release states.
Deputies were able to interview the victim two days later, and the woman told investigators Meyer, her ex-husband whom she left months prior and was in the process of divorcing, kidnapped her at gunpoint and forced her into a car.
He drove her to her mother's house, where she had been staying, and told her to get some clothes and medication, threatening her and her mother's life if she "did not come right back out," the affidavit states.
She said Meyer took her to his Wagoner County residence and beat her for three days with his gun, a metal pipe and his hands and feet while yelling he was going to kill her, and he choked her to the point of unconsciousness more than once.
The victim told investigators she was in and out of consciousness during the three days, but once saw and heard Meyer beating and strangling her dog, Bandit.
Meyer's residence had no utilities, and after three days it grew so cold he moved the victim to a motel in Muskogee, where she waited for him to fall asleep and fled. Law enforcement was then contacted and she was admitted to a hospital, the release states.
Deputies took Bandit, who suffered conditions including severe dehydration, starvation, head trauma and a swollen neck from being strangled, to the Wagoner Animal Clinic and he is now recovering, according to the release.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said his department is ecstatic the woman survived, and he was glad to see Bandit survive, as well.
“I never get used to the evil deeds people do to others," Elliott said. "The strength of the victim to escape with the injuries she sustained is something right out of a horror movie.
“The hurting of pets is a common trait among abusers as a vehicle to inflict pain and suffering to the intended victim," he continued. "I’m just happy my staff had the heart to save Bandit from a long and painful death that no animal in this world deserves. We will seek justice for the victim and her beloved pet in the case.”
Meyer is held in Muskogee County jail but will be extradited to Wagoner County to face the charges against him.