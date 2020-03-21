A reported suspicious vehicle in a south Tulsa neighborhood early Saturday escalated into an officer-involved shooting.
Tulsa police arrested Michael Delaney, 35, after officers found him sitting in a car with its lights on in the 2800 block of South Pittsburgh Avenue. Officers responded to the area about 1:15 a.m.
When officers approached, they reportedly saw a pistol in the passenger's side of the car.
Delaney refused officers' commands to get out of the car, and when police tried to remove him from the car, he hit the accelerator, according to a news release. An officer was reportedly partially in the vehicle and fired at Delaney, striking him in the arm.
After being shot, Delaney lost control and fled, but was located after a search with a K9 unit later that night, according to a news release.
Delaney was booked into and remains held in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm after felony conviction. He was also arrested on previous felony warrants.