Two people were shot and hospitalized following a confrontation late Thursday night at a north Tulsa apartment.
Tulsa police were dispatched about 11:15 p.m. to Towne Square Apartments, located in the 1600 block of East Young Place. Officers found two people at the complex who had been shot, Tulsa Police Capt. Jacob Johnston said.
Officers later arrested Juan D. Martin, 18, on an assault with a deadly weapon complaint, according to Tulsa Jail records.
It is believed a confrontation occurred outside a second-floor apartment just prior to the shooting, Johnston said. The nature of that confrontation was unclear early Friday.
Emergency responders transported the two shooting victims to a hospital for treatment. They are both expected to survive, according to a news release.
Police cordoned off a breezeway that led up to the shooting scene while detectives processed the scene for evidence. Several witnesses were taken to the police headquarters for questioning.