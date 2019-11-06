Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING AND RIVER FLOODING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL... LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE... OKMULGEE...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER. * FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * BANDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE INTO THURSDAY MORNING IN RESPONSE TO A COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE AREA. RAINFALL AMOUNTS FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE COMMON, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS IN THE 4 TO 5 INCH RANGE POSSIBLE. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL WILL LIKELY END BY MIDDAY THURSDAY. * HEAVY RAIN CAN FLOOD ROADS AND LOW LYING AREAS RAPIDLY. MAINSTEM RIVER FLOODING MAY ALSO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED, ACT QUICKLY. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS TO RISE. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&