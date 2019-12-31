Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man Tuesday on allegations that he shot a 1-year-old in the head while allegedly trying to shoot the child's mother.
Prosecutors charged Javontay Jones, 27, with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, shooting with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, according to court documents.
Jones and the child's mother had reportedly been in a verbal altercation early Dec. 26. They encountered each other again later that day at The Meadows apartments, in the 2800 block of South 116th East Avenue, according to the affidavit.
“She said Javontay just walked up and she asked him to not shoot her since her child was in the car,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.
The woman told police that she attempted to drive away during the verbal confrontation. Jones allegedly shot into the vehicle while it drove away, according to the affidavit. The vehicle was occupied by the mother, a man and the child. The 1-year-old was struck in the head by the gunfire.
The mother took the child to a nearby urgent care clinic. From there, emergency medical responders took the child to a hospital. On Friday, authorities said the child was on life support.
Jones told detectives that during the encounter with the child’s mother at The Meadows, someone said, “She has a gun,” according to the affidavit. He told police that he ducked and heard several shots but didn’t see who fired the shots.
Jones denied the allegation that he shot at the vehicle. He is being held without bond in Tulsa County jail.