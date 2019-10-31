Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man Thursday on allegations he fatally stabbed a man inside a Taco Bell after an altercation in the restaurant's bathroom.
Prosecutors charged Christian Douglas Cook, 30, with first-degree manslaughter, according to court records. Authorities allege Cook stabbed another man, identified in court documents as T'Chala Davis, after the altercation in the bathroom.
On Oct. 25, Davis went to the restaurant, located at 4703 E. 51st St., to drop off his wife for work. Police previously said Davis went to the restroom and that Cook was inside. An altercation ensued and it spilled out into the restaurant.
Cook allegedly stabbed Davis, according to court records. He then allegedly fled from the restaurant on foot.
Emergency responders transported Davis to a hospital, where he later died. Tulsa Police arrested Cook later that day in the 5100 block of South Oswego Avenue. Cook is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $51,000 bond.