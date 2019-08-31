A 32-year-old Tulsan died Friday evening in a single-vehicle wreck in north Tulsa County.
Emergency responders pronounced Aaron Welch, 32, dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Welch was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup around 6:30 p.m. Friday northbound on Harvard Avenue near 96th Street North when the wreck occurred. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left, came back onto the road, and then departed to the right before rolling onto its roof, according to the the report.
Welch's condition at the time of the crash and its cause remain under investigation. Welch was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the wreck, according to the report.