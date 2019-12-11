A man drowned in a creek Wednesday morning and another is in custody following a police chase in Rogers County.
Rogers County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist Claremore Police officers about 4 a.m. in a pursuit that was heading south of the town, Maj. Coy Jenkins said.
The vehicle, holding a driver and passenger, eventually crashed, and the two inside fled on foot.
Jenkins said the deputies arrested the driver but struggled to find the passenger.
While the K9 unit tracked the passenger, officers heard someone yelling from the creek bed and briefly saw someone in the water before losing sight of him, Jenkins said.
Officers later recovered his body, Jenkins said. Neither parties involved have been identified, and it was not clear about 8:30 a.m. why the pursuit began.
