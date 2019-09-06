One of three people linked to fatal shooting of a 22-year-old during a May 2017 drug-related robbery entered a blind guilty plea ahead of his trial.
Marquise Pete White, 24, entered the plea late Friday afternoon in connection to the homicide of Dakota Rex, 22, in May 2017, according to court records. White is charged in Rogers County District Court with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and a litany of other offenses stemming from the alleged home invasion.
White's trial was set to begin Monday. A Rogers County District Court judge is scheduled to sentence him on Dec. 20.
Authorities allege that White; Dairon Timothy Brown, 23; and Kairee Javon Cooks, 21, invaded a Claremore residence located in the 600 block of South Maryland Avenue. During the robbery, one of the trio allegedly shot and killed Rex.
Rex was visiting the residence that day, May 16, 2017, to play video games with friends. Police said the trio selected that residence because marijuana was being sold there. Police said that the trio stole marijuana and other items from the house and were on their way out when White, identified as “Mar Mar,” fired the shot that hit Rex.
Cooks pleaded guilty in November 2018 to first-degree manslaughter, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault while masked or disguised and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Brown is scheduled for a pretrial conference in November 2019.