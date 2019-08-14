A man three years free from a life sentence for murder was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Wednesday with shooting with intent to kill.
Prosecutors allege that Demarco Carpenter, 42, flagged down a car in north Tulsa on Aug. 6 and proceeded to shoot the driver multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Carpenter and one other man, Malcolm Scott, were exonerated in May 2016 of murder convictions in a fatal 1994 drive-by shooting for which they were charged when they were 18. They served 20 years of their life sentences before a judge declared them actually innocent.
Police at the shooting scene Aug. 6 told the Tulsa World the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to the affidavit, he has remained hospitalized since then.
The victim told police he was at a house in the 700 block of East 32nd Place North that night when he saw Carpenter leave with a gun tucked into his waistband, the affidavit states.
The victim left the house about 10 minutes later, and he saw Carpenter standing on the roadside as he was driving.
Carpenter flagged him down, and when he pulled over, Carpenter raised a semi-automatic firearm “without saying a word” and began shooting him, the affidavit states.
The victim drove away and called 911. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his face, upper chest, lower torso and leg, according to the affidavit.
From the hospital, he identified Carpenter from a photo lineup as the shooter, the affidavit states.
Carpenter also faces a charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
A month after he was exonerated and released from Department of Corrections custody in 2016, he pleaded guilty to a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence, records show. He served about 1½ years before being released in December 2017, according to DOC records.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday and had not been returned as of late Wednesday night.
Carpenter, whose first name is spelled in some records as De’Marchoe, is described in the affidavit as a 6-foot-4, 240-pound light-skinned black man with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).