A person walking a trail around a retention pond found a man dead from an apparent suicide Saturday in east Tulsa.
Police were dispatched about 11:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Garnett Road after the body was found, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The person who discovered the body remained at the scene and directed officers to the west side of the pond, where the man's body was located.
The man died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers found a revolver next to the man's hand. The man has not yet been identified, police said.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month is used to promote resources and reach out to those who might be contemplating suicide.
Anyone having thoughts of suicide is urged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Residents of Tulsa County may also call the Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services — COPES — for 24/7 crisis support at 918-744-4800.
Anyone seeking additional information in identifying the warning signs of suicide and how to respond may contact the Mental Health Association Oklahoma to schedule training for QPR — question, persuade and refer — at 918-585-1213.