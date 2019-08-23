A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning in east Tulsa.
Emergency responders were dispatched about 8 a.m. to the 200 block of South 70th East Avenue in reference to a shooting, Tulsa police said.
Firefighters arrived to the area and located a shooting victim in the 7000 block of East Admiral Place. The victim had sustained gunshot wounds to his shoulder and wrist. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers searched the area and located shell casings in a front yard and porch of a residence on 70th East Avenue, police said. However, police did not locate any suspects.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.