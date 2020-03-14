Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton identified the man who was shot and killed by a deputy while being served with a protective order Friday evening.
A deputy reportedly shot and killed Jorge Martinez, 30, about 5 p.m. Friday inside a home near the intersection of Blue Starr Drive and Lone Elm Road. Walton said the deputy was there to serve Martinez with a protective order, but a fight ensued when Martinez reportedly ran inside the home toward a back bedroom.
Walton said Martinez struck the deputy, who was briefly separated from his handheld radio, repeatedly in the face and head until he was "close to losing consciousness."
"He didn't have a concussion, but obviously today he's got knots and welts all over his head," Walton said of the deputy. "It progresses to the fight there, there's two ladies and two children in the house. ... It gets to that point where the guy's beating him unconscious, the deputy draws his weapon and shoots him."
The deputy was treated and released from the hospital Friday, and Walton said though he couldn't promise, he expected the deputy to be identified.
Walton said serving civil papers is routine and Friday's incident didn't have to go like it did.
"He didn't want to kill that man," Walton said. "I certainly believe that. We went out there to hand him a protective order, and that could easily have been he accepts that, tells us to get out of the house and go to hell, and we'd have probably left. But it turned out a lot different."