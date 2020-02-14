A Kansas man was killed in a head-on collision with a truck near Talala early Friday.
A 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was southbound on U.S. 169 reportedly crossed the center line and hit a northbound tractor-trailer about 8 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The car's driver, reportedly 54 years old and from Coffeyville, Kansas, was pinned in the wreckage for more than four hours and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.
The truck driver was treated at a Tulsa hospital and released.
The highway's northbound lanes were closed for more than 6½ hours.