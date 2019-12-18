Tulsa Police fatally shot a reported gun-wielding suspect at a west Tulsa QuikTrip early Wednesday, a spokesman confirmed.
Multiple officers shot the 29-year-old man when he allegedly refused to follow their commands at the store near West 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard, and he later died at a hospital, Officer Danny Bean said.
Bean said officers were dispatched to the business about 2:20 a.m. on a report of a man pointing a gun at a QuikTrip security officer.
Bean said the man entered the store with a gun and pointed it at the armed guard. An employee called police, and at some point the guard and the man were pointing their guns at each other, Bean said.
When officers arrived, the man refused to follow officers’ commands and multiple officers fired several shots, striking him.
The man was speaking with first responders when they took him to a hospital, but he later died, Bean said.
The business was closed as officers processed the scene. A QuikTrip spokesman said the corporation will defer all questions to police as the investigation is ongoing.