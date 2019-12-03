A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to murder Monday after allegations that he and a co-defendant fatally assaulted a man during a dispute tied to the Hoover Crips street gang.
Gerald Keith Lowe, 42, entered a blind plea of guilty in the first-degree murder case of Courtney Palmer, 23, according to court records. Lowe entered the plea just before his jury trial was slated to begin. A Tulsa County judge scheduled Lowe to be sentenced on Jan. 29.
Lowe and Michaela Riddle, 28, were charged with first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness, kidnapping, desecration of a human corpse and committing a gang-related offense over the killing of Palmer in November 2016.
Authorities allege that Lowe and Riddle, who were dating in 2016, beat Palmer to death inside a north Tulsa residence during a Hoover Crips street gang dispute. The two, police previously said, then took his body to Muskogee, placed him in a shallow grave and set him on fire. Tulsa police found Palmer’s body on Dec. 15, 2016.
A witness previously testified that Palmer was attacked due to the defendants' belief that Palmer set up a person known as "Duke," which Palmer denied. Police previously said Palmer had been a witness to an altercation in which Duke, identified in court as Carl Harris, had been shot at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Riddle is scheduled for jury trial in January. Riddle and Lowe are both being held in Tulsa County jail without bond.