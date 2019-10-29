Firefighters rescued a man from a truck overturned in a water-filled ditch Tuesday morning along U.S. 169.
Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department, said the agency started receiving calls about the single-vehicle crash off the south side of the highway after 8 a.m., and Air National Guard fire crews also responded to the scene near East 36th Street North.
The man was upside-down in the truck for less than an hour as firefighters worked to free him. Little said his head was above the water, which was up to the firefighters' knees, but the steering wheel was keeping him trapped.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed as he was loaded in a helicopter to be flown to a hospital.
Little did not know the man's condition but said he was alert and talking with first responders.