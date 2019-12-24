A man Sapulpa police shot outside a west Tulsa motel early Christmas Eve is expected to recover, a police official said.
The man, who was later identified as Carl McBee, called 911 and asked for police, saying he was homicidal, had a gun and was going to shoot officers or the next person he saw, Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey said.
Officers found McBee walking in a grassy area between the parking lot of the Regency Inn, 5828 W Skelly Dr., and the roadway, and the situation moved quickly when they tried to make contact, Coffey said.
One officer asked McBee for his name and to show his hands, and McBee allegedly spun and raised an object in his hand in a threatening manner. Coffey said two officers shot at McBee, striking him at least once.
The officers rendered aid until emergency responders arrived, and McBee was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Coffey said he is expected to live.
The two officers are on paid administrative leave as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting to present its finding to the district attorney's office, which will determine whether their actions are legally justifiable.
Both officers were wearing body cameras at the time, and the footage will be available to the Tulsa World soon, Coffey said.