A Tulsa man is headed to prison for beating his wife to death in August 2019.
Oscar Mariscal-Lira, 36, was convicted of manslaughter in early June. Originally charged with first-degree murder, he accepted 35 years in a plea deal.
He was transferred to Department of Corrections custody Tuesday evening.
His victim, Veronica Cervantes-Mejia, 27, was "just as pretty and sweet as could be," neighbors said then.
Police responded to the couple's east Tulsa home in the early morning hours of August 26, 2019, in reference to an assault, and found Cervantes-Mejia suffering head trauma consistent with assault, an officer described in an arrest report.
The mother of two later died at a hospital, and homicide detectives used surveillance video from a nearby residence to counter Mariscal-Lira's testimony in early interviews.
He claimed he heard the garage door open and found Cervantes-Mejia unresponsive in her truck, but she had actually just arrived from work about 1:30 a.m. to pick up her children and gone inside when the attack took place, the report states.
"Oscar eventually admitted that he pushed (Veronica) causing her to fall resulting in the injuries that caused her death,"an officer wrote.
As part of his plea deal, Mariscal-Lira must also pay more than $700 in fines and register as a violent crime offender.
