A man was seriously injured in a shooting outside an east Tulsa hookah lounge early Sunday.
Tulsa police responded to the area about 3 a.m. and found the man suffering a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to a news release.
Officers found the shooting scene in the parking lot behind the lounge, in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive, and noticed several shell casings in two areas of the lot.
They estimated there were 30 to 40 cars in the lot where the shooting occurred, the release states, but no witnesses were cooperative and the victim gave conflicting accounts of what happened.
Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.