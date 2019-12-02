A man was shot Monday night at an east Tulsa mobile home park, and police are looking for the shooter.

Tulsa police responded to a report of a shooting at the Serenity Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of North 129th East Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an injured black man lying in front of a mobile home. He had been shot once in the chest with a small caliber handgun, police said.

He was alert and talking to first responders, and was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

A suspect fled on foot and was seen minutes after the shooting at the Flying J Truck Stop, east of 129th East Avenue.

Tulsa police are searching the area for the suspect. No description of the suspect was given.

