A man was shot during what police described as an isolated domestic dispute in a southeast Tulsa neighborhood.
Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. Friday to the 9100 block of South 90th East Avenue in reference to someone en route to the location with hostile intentions, Tulsa Police Cpl. Mike Hanley said.
While police were responding, a caller notified 911 dispatchers that a shot had been fired. Emergency responders transported the wounded individual to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was unavailable Saturday morning.
Hanley said the dispute was between an estranged husband and a boyfriend. A woman told police that her estranged husband was on the way to her residence to do harm to a boyfriend. A disturbance ensued outside of the residence resulting in a single shot being fired.
It was unclear Saturday morning which person fired the shot.