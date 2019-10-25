An 18-year-old man was shot once in the chest in north Tulsa on Friday afternoon.
Responding officers found the man in the 700 block of East 54th Street North, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Police said the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso. Emergency responders transported the man to a Tulsa hospital in unknown condition.
Responding officers said they received conflicting witness statements indicating undefined involvement of a white car, according to the release.
