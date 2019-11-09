A man is alleged to have shot another man during an argument about a woman on Friday in west Tulsa County.
Emergency responders transported the shooting victim Friday night from the 400 block of South 65th West Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities described the injury as not life-threatening.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched about 10:20 p.m. Friday to a residence in reference to domestic dispute involving a gun. When deputies arrived, they discovered the unidentified wounded victim.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Moore said the dispute was between two men, who were not residents at the house.
“One of the subjects, who is still outstanding, pulled out a weapon and fired, striking the other subject in the leg,” Moore said Friday night.
The shooting victim’s condition was unavailable Saturday.
Moore said the residence was known for illicit activity and that cooperation was difficult.
A detailed description of the shooter was not available.