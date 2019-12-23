An argument between two men ended in gunfire Monday night, with one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Tulsa police said.
Police were called to a report of a shooting in east Tulsa about 10 p.m. and found a man lying on the ground next to his car near South 29th Street and 107th East Avenue.
The injured man was taken to a hospital where was undergoing surgery, Tulsa police Lt. Darren Bristow said. His condition was not immediately available.
The confrontation started after the victim had gone to check on an ex-girlfriend, who had reportedly been arguing with her current boyfriend, Bristow said. An altercation between the two men ensued, and the other man retrieved a gun from his car and shot the victim, police said.
Police say they know who the alleged shooter is, but did not give any identification of the parties involved.