Tulsa police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his jaw during an apparent botched drug deal in midtown. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 1:15 a.m. at a house in the 3900 block of East 34th Street and found the victim on a porch about a block north, according to a news release. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his elbow and another from behind an ear through his jaw, the release states. 

The victim was conscious and talking with emergency responders at the time, and a gun was later found under the porch he was on, according to the release. 

At the home where the shooting took place, officers found a duffle bag with a "large amount of marijuana" in a child's room and evidence that a "gun battle" had taken place. 

A description of the shooters, possibly two men, was not available Friday morning, according to the release. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

