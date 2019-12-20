Tulsa police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his jaw during an apparent botched drug deal in midtown.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 1:15 a.m. at a house in the 3900 block of East 34th Street and found the victim on a porch about a block north, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his elbow and another from behind an ear through his jaw, the release states.
The victim was conscious and talking with emergency responders at the time, and a gun was later found under the porch he was on, according to the release.
At the home where the shooting took place, officers found a duffle bag with a "large amount of marijuana" in a child's room and evidence that a "gun battle" had taken place.
A description of the shooters, possibly two men, was not available Friday morning, according to the release.