A man reportedly shot another man in the leg after associating with one another for several hours, Tulsa police said.
Police were dispatched about 5 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of North Joplin Avenue, where they found the victim, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
The victim told police he met the shooter earlier at a nearby convenience store and the two had been hanging out for several hours prior to the shooting. When the victim attempted to drop off the shooter at the convenience store, the shooter pulled a gun and shot the victim, according to the release.
The victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. However, police described his injury as not life-threatening.
The shooter fled from the scene. A detailed description was unavailable.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.