An unidentified man robbed a bank Tuesday in Broken Arrow, and police are seeking assistance in identifying the man sought in the crime.
The robber entered the Arvest Bank, 2029 W. Kenosha St., around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department. The man implied to employees that he had a gun and then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
The man was described as a white male in his 30s with a short beard and shaved head, police said. A more detailed description was unavailable.
Those who believe they can identify the subject or have information about the robbery may contact the investigating detective at the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-451-8200, extension 8717 or by emailing wpayne@brokenarrowok.gov.