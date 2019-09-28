A man was grazed by ricochet bullet while walking in north Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.
Police were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of North Frankfort Place, where they found the victim.
A Tulsa police corporal said the victim had sustained either a grazing wound or had been struck by ricochet. The bullet broke the man's skin, but did not penetrate. Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers were unable to locate where the shooting may have occurred. A suspect description was unavailable.Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.